Gehlhar speaks on topics at Rotary

Gehlhar is a JHS graduate and took over for Bill Nold on July 1. He was previously a teacher and assistant principal in Fargo. He was also in the North Dakota National Guard and served two tours of duty in Iraq.

Gehlhar said he came back to Jamestown because of family and the great community and schools that are here. He said the first schools were organized in the United States in 1892. Since that time schools have had a lot of the same education system. The challenge is to educate students for the future, which will include driverless cars and routine work replaced by technology, he said.

Gehlhar also talked about the future of four-year colleges, which he said 60 percent of students choose to attend versus two-year technical schools. He talked about project-based kearning and the increased demand for science, technology, engineering and mathematics careers. Technology is replacing routine work, and the challenge for schools is to prepare students for jobs that don’t yet exist, he said.

JHS student guests were Olivia Nihill and Jordan Paulson. Both are National Honor Society students at JHS.

Dave Hoffman was a guest of his father, Larry Hoffman. Dave is from Boise, Idaho.

Rotarian Dave Smette gave a Rotary minute. This is Rotary Foundation month, and Smette talked about all of the projects that the foundation has supported. There is also a United Nations day which recognizes Rotary for its projects around the world.

Mark Sherfy presided over the meeting. Sergeant-at-Arms Larry Hoffman collected “Happy dollars,” and Warren Tobin gave the invocation. Clarice Liechty was song leader accompanied by Mark Reeves at the piano. Sherfy thanked Rotarians who helped put up the Christmas lights on Mill Hill.

Tobin will have the program for today’s meeting, Jenn Bollingberg is the sergeant-at-arms, Liechty will have the invocation, and Darrell Losing will be the music leader.