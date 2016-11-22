SON gives reports on activities

A report was given on club’s lefse-making day. It was a very productive day, and the club had lots of lefse and other Norwegian-baked goods at its bake sale Saturday, club members said.

An election of officers was held. Installation of new officers will be held at the December meeting.

Officers are: Kara Brinster, president; Deb Gletne, vice president; GeorgeAnn Waagen, secretary; Linda Mohn, treasurer; Mary Englund, Gloria Harr and Deb Gletne, social cultural directors; Marilyn Garrett, councilor; Gloria Harr and Linda Mohn, membership; John and Judy Hatlewick, marshals; Nathan Harr and Elden Englund, both trustees; Linda Finck and John Gletne, auditors; and Chad Brinster, foundation.

The next SON meeting will be Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. There will be a potluck meal at 6:30 p.m. with the meeting and installation of officers to follow.

For more information on SON, contact John Hatlewick at (701) 489-3559 or email jnjhats@daktel.com.