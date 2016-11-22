Classic Car Club to meet

Club members will discuss the Christmas party for members and guests on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Members should let the club know if they will be at the Christmas party.

Members can attend for free, but it will cost $15 per guest. Members should pay at the meeting if possible.

More details will be discussed at the meeting. The club must know how many people will attend the Christmas party by Monday, Nov. 28.

To RSVP to the Christmas party, contact Judy at 252-6777 and let her know if none, one or two will be attending.

Club members will also discuss the Winter Wheels Car Show that will be held Jan. 21. Setup for the event will be held Jan. 20.

Members should plan on attending today’s meeting.