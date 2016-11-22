SCARTA to meet on Dec. 6
The Stutsman County Area Retired Teachers Association met for its October meeting at the Anne Carlsen Center.
President Art Mitzel welcomed members and led the Pledge of Allegiance.
The minutes of the September meeting were approved as read.
After the meeting lunch was served. Michelle Well, Anne Carlsen education service director, gave a tour of the facilities.
There will be no meeting in November. The next meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Legacy Center.
Entertainment will be provided by Cheryl McIntyre’s Jamestown High School students.
All SCARTA members are asked to bring a canned food item to donate to the Salvation Army food bank.