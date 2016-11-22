JRMC Auxiliary hears reports

Lisa Jackson, JRMC Foundation director, gave an update on the foundation. The Journey to Oncology is moving into Phase II.

The prayer was read by Marvel Tuttamore. Carolyn Exner did a memorial for Ellen Wirkkunen.

The Auxiliary received a thank-you card regarding the tea from the Red Hat Peppers. Betty Geigle moved and Jeanette Srozinski seconded that the minutes be accepted as printed.

Lue Struble, treasurer, gave the monthly report. New membership lists were distributed.

Service chair reports were given. Lynell Madsoe is back to do the magazine cart. Carol Lawrence said additional gift shop workers are needed. A copy of the gift shop schedule will be given to the front desk so visitors can be advised as to when the gift shop is open. Joy Neustel and Alice Williams brought 12 red and white hats for the nursery. The hats will be given to the babies during the Christmas season. Martha Trautman sent two cards. Telecare needs cookies for the December Christmas trays.

The District I Fall meeting was well attended.

Holiday Magic went well and auxilians are to send a note to Tiffany as to what went well and what didn’t.

Martha Trautman will take Mary Englund’s place on the Tree of Love committee.

The new slate of officers was presented. They are Eunice Sahr, president; vice president needs to be filled; LaRue Odenbach, secretary; and Struble, treasurer.

Carol Splonskowski reported that Odenbach would be the foundation representative.

Alice Williams moved and Shirley Flieth seconded that the request from Home Health and Hospice for medical planners be approved.

Door prizes were won by Grimm, Neustel and Barb Miller.