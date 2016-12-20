Rotarians hear updates on goals

The Rotary board is in the process of reorganizing committees and better communicating to the club and with the Rotary District. More information to the club will be coming soon.

Rotarian Carrie Orn introduced Hunter Bultema with Marco Technologies, who was a guest of the club.

Rotarian Dave Smette gave a Rotary minute. This is Rotary Foundation month, and Smette talked about giving to the foundation. He challenged club members to give $50, which would be matched by the club. All donations are tax deductible and can be directed to Polio Plus.

Sherfy presided over the meeting. Sergeant-at-Arms Quincy Backen collected “Happy Dollars,” and Darrell Losing gave the invocation. Songs were led by R. Thomson with Mark Reeves at the piano.

Sherfy thanked Rotarians who helped with the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. He reminded Rotarians that the club’s Christmas program will be today, and spouses are invited.

Two club members gave three-minute talks. Jen Bollinger gave an update on activities that she is involved in. She has been very active in the Rotary Book It Program, which provides books for area students. Amy Walters gave an update on the Two Rivers Activity Center and activities that she is involved in.

Today’s meeting will be the club’s Christmas program. Steve Looysen is the sergeant-at-arms, Walters will have the invocation, and Tom Boerger will be the music leader.