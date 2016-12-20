Kiwanis hea rs about TRAC progress

TRAC is a new recreational facility operated under the Jamestown Parks and Recreation Department and is slated to open in fall 2017.

“It’s not only about building an activity center, it’s about building a community,” Walters said about the facility.

The vision of TRAC is to make Jamestown the best place to live, work and play, she said. Walters said the project is broken into two phases. Phase one, which is supported by a sales tax bond, includes an indoor turf building, indoor pool, gym, track, cardio/ weight room, child care, group fitness, locker rooms and multipurpose party rooms. Phase two includes an outdoor water park, additional gym space, indoor playground, racquetball courts and a climbing wall.

TRAC representatives have begun a capital campaign for the second phase, which includes a goal of raising $12 million. Walters said phase two has been broken down into three main projects, which will be completed as each of the projects get funded. For more information or to support the capital campaign, contact Jamestown Parks and Recreation at 252-3982 or office@jamestownparksandrec. com.

President-elect Jason Gruebele led the Dec. 12 regular meeting attended by 20 members and one guest, Nick Bruns of Nodak Mutual Insurance. Chuck Axtman led group singing, and Becca Spenningsby collected “Happy Dollars” for the Salvation Army.

As an annual fundraiser for the club, Kiwanis is selling pecans for $10. Funds from each 12-ounce bag of Schermer Pecans support kids in the community and around the world. If anyone would like to purchase a bag, contact any club member or call Joanne at (701) 320-6099.

There will be no meeting Monday, Dec. 26, or Monday, Jan. 2, due to the holidays. The next Kiwanis meeting will be held at noon Monday, Jan. 9, at the Quality Inn.

The 50 members of Jamestown Kiwanis meet at noon on Mondays. They welcome new members to join the club whose mission is to improve the world one child and one community at a time. For more information, visit www.Facebook.com/ JamestownKiwanis, email JamestownKiwanis@gmail.com, or call Jason Gruebele at 253-5159.