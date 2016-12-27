SCARTA volunteers ring the bell

Kay Glynn, secretary, and Lee Hamm, treasurer, gave their reports.

Old and new business were discussed. It was decided that volunteers from SCARTA would be ringing bells for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign at the Buffalo Mall on Dec. 19.

Mitzel shared his research of a moment in history: "We Like our Music." Members donated canned goods for the local food pantry.

Following a meal, the organization enjoyed being entertained with Christmas music by Jamestown High School students under the direction of Cheryl McIntyre.