Red Cross volunteers speak at Kiwanis

Ryan-Anderson introduced speakers from the American Red Cross. Dave Smette and Dave and Cecilia Collins are volunteers with the Red Cross and shared various experiences with club members. Smette and Cecilia Collins volunteered earlier this year during Hurricane Matthew, affecting five states on the East Coast. There were 6,000 Red Cross volunteers and 300 Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs).

Smette drove 2,000 miles to Florida in an ERV and then another 1,000 around the area distributing food during the disaster. Meanwhile, Collins worked at a headquarters in North Carolina checking in and assisting volunteers.

Dave Collins shared information about Red Cross volunteering experiences locally. He said they support fire departments and clients, among other opportunities when disasters hit. They provide food, shelter, clothing and comfort kits with basic necessities. American Red Cross has had a shift in its structure in recent years, trying to keep administrative costs low. Collins said 97 percent of its force is volunteers.

President Amanda Thrift led the Dec. 19 regular meeting attended by 19 members and six guests from Aktion Club. Aktion Club is a Kiwanis club for adults with disabilities. Chuck Axtman led group singing and Searle Swedlund collected “Happy Dollars” for the Salvation Army. Swedlund was the member spotlight for the club, sharing information about himself with club members; he is from Velva, N.D., serves as the executive director for Jamestown Tourism and is married to a Lutheran pastor.

As an annual fundraiser for the club, Kiwanis is selling pecans for $10. The 12-ounce bag of Schermer pecans are always a big seller for the club, especially around the holidays, and the funds go to support kids in the community and around the world. Anyone who would to purchase a bag is asked to contact any club member or call Joanne at 320-6099.

There will be no meeting Jan. 2 due to the New Year. The next Kiwanis meeting will be held at noon on Jan. 9 at Quality Inn & Suites.