Group plans solidarity event at Capitol

An official sister event of the Women’s March on Washington, the Women’s March on Bismarck will rally people together to support core American values of freedom and democracy for all, including women’s rights, immigrant rights, worker rights, reproductive rights, LGBTQIA rights, environmental rights, rights for all races and religious freedom.

“Our unity will send a strong and clear message that women and our allies will protect our rights, our health, our safety and our communities,” said Bob Bland, a co-chair of Women’s March on Washington.

The event will be a rally featuring a variety of speakers and performers including Melissa Brady of New Town, Kathy Fick of Grand Forks, Amy Jacobson and Tanisha Petherbridge of Fargo and Nicole Montclair-Donaghy and Kris Kitko of Bismarck.

The event is free to attend. A bus will travel from Fargo to Bismarck for the event, and people can register for that at bustobismarck.eventbrite.com

For more information, visit www.ndwomen.org.