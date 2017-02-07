Search
    Renschler speaks on work at Kiwanis

    By Sun Staff Today at 7:25 a.m.
    Kiwanis member Katie Ryan-Anderson introduced speaker Dr. Rachael Renschler at the Jan. 30 Kiwanis meeting. Renschler is originally from Florida and graduated from medical school from Des Moines University. Her husband is from Bismarck, which is how she came to North Dakota. They have two children. The Kiwanis meeting day was Renschler’s first day seeing patients at JRMC. She said she handles everything from toes to the ankle, including bone surgery, arthritis, infections and much more. More information can be found at www.JRMCnd.com.

    “One thing I love about podiatry is the variety,” Renschler said, “There’s a big range of treatments to offer from clinic all the way to surgery.”

    President Amanda Thrift led the Jan. 30 regular meeting attended by 19 members. Don Bentz led group singing accompanied by Tim Burchill. Joyce Bentz collected “Happy Dollars” for the Salvation Army. Bentz was the member spotlight for the club, sharing information about herself with club members. She has been married to her husband Don for 66 years; they have two children, three grandchildren and have fostered 70 children in their lifetime.

    Darryl Bernston is the speaker at the Feb. 13 Kiwanis meeting at the Quality Inn & Suites.

    The 50 members of Jamestown Kiwanis meet each Monday at noon. They welcome new members to join the club whose mission is to improve the world one child and one community at a time. For more information, visit www.Facebook.com/JamestownKiwanis, email JamestownKiwanis@gmail.com, or call Jason Gruebele at 253-5159.

