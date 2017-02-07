Food bank topic at Rotary

Some of the agencies in Stutsman County that partner with Great Plains are Community Action Region VI, BackPack Program — Community action, James Valley Youth for Christ, Progress Community Center, Salvation Army, Crisis Residential Unit and Senior Food Pack Program. Over 301,362 pounds of food was supplied by Great Plains to these agencies in Stutsman County with a value of $503,275, Paulson said. Volunteers and financial needs are always appreciated and needed. For more information, go to www.greatplainsfoodbank.org.

Mark Sherfy welcomed every to the meeting, Joan Morris gave the table blessing, Gail Martin and Mark Reeves led the group in singing, and Tim Ottmar collected “Happy Dollars” for Rotary projects.

The next board meeting is at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Quality Inn & Suites. Sherfy also reminded members to sign up for the Valentine’s Day luncheon and bring their spouse. Job Shadow Day is Feb. 21, and a few more businesses are needed for students to visit. The student guests at the meeting were Emma Bennett, a junior at Jamestown High School, and Alex Bennett, a JHS senior. These students spent the month of January learning about Rotary. Nancy Johnson, chair of the board for Great Plains Food Bank, was also a guest.

Carrie Oren has today’s program, Ottmar the table blessing, Carrie and Mark Reeves will lead the group in singing, and Rick Pfeiffer is the sergeant-at-arms.

Rotary meets at 12:10 p.m. every Tuesday at the Quality Inn & Suites. Rotary’s motto is “Service above Self.”