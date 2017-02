Sons of Norway to meet

The Wergeland Lodge Sons of Norway met Jan. 17 at Ave Maria Village. The program was videos on the national anthem of Norway and Nordic Flags presented by Deb Gletne and Jodi Bunde. The February meeting of SON will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at Ave Maria Village.

For more information on SON, contact Kara Brinster at (701) 658-0700 or email karabrinster@gmail.com.