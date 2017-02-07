Ypsilanti 50+ Club to meet

The Ypsilanti 50+ Club will meet at noon Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Legacy Center. The group will play bingo after the meeting, so those attending are asked to bring quarters. Contact Harriet Lien at 489-3381 by Thursday, Feb. 9, and and let her know if attending so she can give the cooks the number of people expected.

The Ypsilanti 50+ Club met at the Legacy Center in Jamestown on Jan. 10. Members enjoyed a noon meal together before the meeting. Vice President Dale marks presided over the meeting. The secretary’s report was given and approved. The treasurer’s report was given and approved. After discussion, the group played cards.