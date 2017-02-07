Wimbledon clubs hold blood drive

Roseann Fehr and the North Dakota Women’s Study Club and American Legion Auxiliary sponsored a blood drive on Jan. 26 in Wimbledon. There were 47 people who volunteered to donate blood, and 38 were able to give. Twelve people gave blood on the automated 2RBC machine that collects two units of red blood cells which resulted in 50 total products. Two people volunteered for the first time.

The North Dakota Women’s Study Club and the American Legion Auxiliary were also responsible for registering donors and providing refreshments. Others who assisted were Brenda Golden and Doris Slag. Space to hold the drive was provided by the city of Wimbledon.