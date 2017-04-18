Agri-Cover topic at Rotary Club

Agri-Cover was started out of a garage back in 1981 as a family-owned business. It was moved to an old school building in Courtenay, N.D., and in 1995 relocated to its present location 5 miles north on U.S. Highway 281 in 1995. The present facility has 216,000 square feet, and the new addition will add 56,000 square feet. A new product line will be manufactured in the new space called the Lomax cover. This is a hard cover for the bed of pickup trucks that folds up and is easily removed with a snap device. There is a flat black finish cover and a rough finish cover that will be available.

Morris said 90 percent of Agri-Cover’s customers are outside of North Dakota. The new product line is expected to add 43 fulltime jobs to the business. Agri-Cover makes many products for trucks. It creates all of its marketing materials out of its facility including website, printed materials and YouTube videos.

Mark Sherfy said the annual Wine and Brewhaha which will take place on Thursday, April 27, at Quality Inn.

Dave Smette said Rotary Peace Universities promote peace around the world. There are six of these around the world that have a major in conflict resolution. Club members were also reminded that in this month during 1955 Rotary took on the project of the elimination of polio. To date there are only three counties that still have this medical problem.

