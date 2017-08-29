Wiedenmeyer speaks at Kiwanis

Andrea Mathison, the children’s pastor at Assembly of God, also attended the meeting and spoke about the church’s Kids on the Move program. With a goal of sharing their faith and having fun, they visit various parks during the summer months. Mathison said about 500 children attended throughout the summer, which was 100 more than last summer.

“Anything we can do for children of the world,” Wiedenmeyer said. “If you ever have the opportunity to serve, I highly encourage you.”

President Amanda Thrift led the meeting attended by 25 members and nine guests, including Valley City Kiwanis members. Chuck Axtman led group singing accompanied by Tim Burchill. Wiedenmeyer collected “Happy Dollars” for Kids Against Hunger.

Wiedenmeyer was the member spotlight for the club, sharing information about himself with club members. He has been a Kiwanis member for several years. He and his wife, Tamra, have been married for nearly 30 years and have adult children.

There will be no Kiwanis meeting on Monday, Sept. 4, due to Labor Day.