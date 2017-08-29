Morris discusses tree removal at Rotary

The waterways should be cleared in case future rains and snow melt could require releasing more water from the dam, Morris said. These obstructions in the river will cause even more damage downstream to bridges and land.

Jamestown has more than 5 miles of waterways running through the city, Morris said. She explained the process for getting funds to help the city and county. The state of North Dakota has a water commission, which has in the past had matching funds that could be requested by the city. Stutsman County has a water board, which receives funds from a mill levy. So a work group from the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce asked other communities what they had done to clean up their waterways. Barnes, Cass, Traill and Steele counties hired an engineering company to help them with their projects. These respective county water boards and other county/region water groups had sponsored their projects. Most of the work was done in the winter months when the rivers and ground were frozen, Morris said.

With this information the local work group put together a Stutsman County Water Resource Board proposal. Morris said the proposal went to the North Dakota State Water Commission by June 30 for approval. The State Water Commission denied the request because funding for this type of project was not funded in this last legislative year, which went into effect July 1, 2017. Stutsman County did appeal, but was denied. The city and Jamestown Parks and Recreation have done some small amounts of cleaning in the Nickeus Park area, Morris said, but more needs to be done.

Erin Paulson welcomed everyone to the meeting, Dave Smette gave the table prayer, and Quincy Backen collected “Happy Dollars” for Rotary projects like Stuff the Bus. Paulson reminded members of the Tuesday, Sept. 12, meeting, which will be at the Harold Newman Arena with a tour and meal. Also, the district governor of 5580 will be a guest on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Larry Hoffman is in charge of today’s program, Amy Walters will give the table blessing, Carrie Orn and Mark Reeves will lead the group in singing, and Eric Monson is the sergeant-atarms.