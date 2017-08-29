Kramer speaks at JRMC Auxiliary meeting

The guest speaker was Lindsey Kramer, owner of I Will Fitness & Training in Jamestown. She has worked in fitness for almost 20 years. The business is located in the former Carquest Auto Parts building on Main Street, and classes are led by an instructor. Several different types of fitness classes are offered, including a Silver Sneakers program.

The minutes of July’s meeting were approved as printed. The JRMC Auxiliary bank account has been moved to Bank Forward to avoid a service charge for receiving monthly paper statements.

Service reports were given. Judy Hoyt, front desk, said Lola Rudnick is back. Carol Splonskowski, surgery center, reported that there is a need for a volunteer for Monday mornings. Shirley Fleith, stitchers, received two flannel baby blankets from Lue Struble. Jeannette Srozinski, Telecare, reported there are eight clients being called. The JRMC Gift Shoppe is receiving new fall merchandise, which includes home décor, jewelry, purses and Halloween items.

The Calendar for Cash project runs through August, and a few more calendars were distributed.

Cindy Grimm gave an update on the Tea for All Seasons. The event will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12 at Trinity Lutheran Church.

The District I Fall Conference is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, in Fargo. Registration is $15 per person and due by Sept. 25.

JRMC Foundation Director Lisa Jackson updated the group on current projects and gave a report on recent JRMC fundraising events.

Phyllis Kleinknecht won the door prize.

President Eunice Sahr reminded everyone that the next meeting is at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at Trinity Lutheran Church. This is because the first Monday in September is Labor Day and members will be setting up for the Tea for All Seasons at the church.