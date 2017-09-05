Kiwanis sets Kids Against Hunger event Nov. 4

Kids Against Hunger is an annual event in which more than 300 volunteers pack meals for hungry families in North Dakota and Minnesota. The meals contain vegetables, vitamins, rice and soy and are distributed through the Great Plains Food Bank. Meal recipients need only to add water and boil the dried ingredients for 20 minutes. This year’s packing event is set for Saturday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to noon at Stutsman Harley-Davidson.

“We’re proud of Jamestown and the surrounding communities,” said Janna Bergstedt, Jamestown Kiwanis past president and Kids Against Hunger organizer. “Every year, when we talk about hungry children, the community says, ‘We won’t stand for that.’”

Last year, Great Plains Food Bank served more than 94,000 people, including nearly 34,000 children.

At 25 cents a meal, raising $25,000 means Jamestown Kiwanis could potentially pack 100,000 meals.

“By all accounts, the meals we pack hit the shelves at food pantries and within a few months, they’re gone,” Bergstedt said.

To help raise money or package meals for Kids Against Hunger, email j a m e s t o w n k i w a n i s @ gamail.com. Donations can be made at First Community Credit Union or at https://www.gofundme.com/kids-against-hunger-2017. For more information, call 251-2237.