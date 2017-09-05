Elkettes to meet Sept. 13

The Elkettes had a summer break but kept busy with the 10th annual Melissa Morud tournament, which was June 9 at the Jamestown Country Club. Twenty-six teams participated in the tournament, and the 11th annual event will be held on June 8.

The Elkettes provided help with registration, door prizes and golf favors for the Concert for Care, which was a combined effort between the Anne Carlsen Center and the Jamestown Regional Medical Center.

