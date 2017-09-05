Barnick speaks on programs at Kiwanis

“Their favorite is when they spend the day at Camp Rokiwan,” Barnick said in regard to the camp that Kiwanis and Rotary sponsor on Spiritwood Lake.

President Amanda Thrift led themeeting attended by 35 members. Don Caine led group singing accompanied by Sharon Caine. Terri Lund collected “Happy Dollars” for Kids Against Hunger, an annual meal packaging event hosted by the Kiwanis Club. This year’s event will be Saturday, Nov. 4, at Stutsman Harley-Davidson in Jamestown. Donations and volunteers are needed to help pack more than 150,000 meals; for more information, call 251-2237 or email jamestownkiwanis@gmail.com.

The next Kiwanis meeting is Sept. 11 with Tim Curtis introducing the speaker.