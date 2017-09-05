Jewels of Prairie to meet Sept. 12
Jewels of The Prairie red hatters will meet Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the Gladstone at 11:30 a.m. Call Monica Lubbers (952-8729) for reservations by Sunday, Sept. 10, or email Jackie Tarpinian (manoog@csicable.net). Ruth Brubakken will present a program on Teddy Roosevelt. Bring a trivia question about Roosevelt along with the answer, giving you a chance to do a bit of research. Lunch will be on your own. Donate $1 toward gratuity and guest lunch.
Keith Norman gave a presentation in August about “World War I” and how things were on the home front in North Dakota along with samples of prices for food and clothes at that time.
Birthdays were acknowledged and updates given on health issues affecting the Jewels of the Prairie members.