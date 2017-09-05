Ypsilanti 50+ to meet Sept. 12
The Ypsilanti 50+ Club met at noon Aug. 8 for a potluck lunch with 11 members and five guests. President Harriet Lien presided over the meeting. The pledge to the flag was recited. The minutes of the last meeting and treasurer’s reports were accepted. Members voted to pay an insurance bill.
The Inez Madden picnic table/shelter was moved from the park to the 50+ Club property.
The next meeting will be at noon Sept.
12. The Central Valley Health District nurse will be there at 2 p.m. Call 252-8130 to let her know your health needs.