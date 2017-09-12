American Legion members attend convention

There were many special guests, committee meetings, reports from various programs, votes and speakers. A parade with all departments participating was held Aug. 20. Country singer Neil McCoy performed at the National Commander’s Banquet on Aug. 22. On Aug. 23, President Donald Trump addressed the assembly, including the American Legion Auxiliary.

Denise Rohan, Wis., was installed on Aug. 24 as the first female national commander. She will be the presiding national commander for 2017-18 and her theme is “Family First.”

Orletta Kilen, Almont, N.D., outgoing North Dakota commander, was the chair of the state delegation. Douglas Wittmier, Streeter, represented North Dakota as a convention delegate and attended the national security session. Harold “Bud” Goldsmith Jr., Streeter, was an alternate delegate and a callin committee member for the National Security Council.

National President Mary E. Davis, Washington, presided over the 97th American Legion Auxiliary National Convention, which was held at the same time. Committee meetings were held, reports were given, there were special guests and more.

Diane Kraemer, North Dakota, outgoing department president, was chair of the North Dakota American Legion Auxiliary delegation. Mavis Goodroad, Fargo, was installed as the new president for 2017-2018. Tammy Ryberg, Bowbells, N.D., was installed as the North Dakota National Executive Committee person. Elsie Goldsmith, Streeter, was a delegate and attended committee meetings for the past president and chaplain.