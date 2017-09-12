Bensch discusses safari at Rotary

Bensch discussed the amount of time to track these animals, and if someone shot and wounded an animal, the hunter had to go and find the animal otherwise the hunter would be charged for it and wouldn’t have anything for it. The meat from the game was donated, their object was to bring home the heads for mounting. He also said these hunting preserves were part of families for many generations. The guides and trackers’ fathers’ had been doing this type of work on the same preserves. Bensch had been on a couple of safaris with John Dardis as a photographer, and this time he was able to be the hunter.

Erin Paulson welcomed everyone, Warren Tobin gave the table blessing, Christian Cairy and Mark Reeves led the group in singing, and Beth Martin collected “Happy Dollars” for Rotary projects. Paulson said for the next two meetings the monies collected from the “Happy Dollars” will go to flood victims in Texas. She also noted the Sept. 12 meeting will be at the student union at the University of Jamestown.

Sean Johnson and Bob Badal have today’s program, Tom Boerger the table blessing, Lyman Keim and Reeves will lead singing, and Harold Bensch is the sergeantat-arms.