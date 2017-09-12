OK Club holds meeting
The OK Club met at the Legacy Center Sept. 5 with 10 members present. Vice President Elaine Heinrich opened the meeting and led the Pledge of Allegiance. President Marlys Boughton was welcomed back for her first outing since her fall a month ago. She thanked the club for cards sent to her and for things done for her during her recovery. Gerald and Janet Van Bruggen attended the funeral of Janet’s sister in Sioux Falls, S.D., so there were no readings. Ivan and Irene Gjerding moved from their apartment in the Heritage Centre to Ave Maria Village. The secretary and treasurer’s reports were read and approved. The treasurer purchased meal ticket prizes to last through to the end of the year. Heinrich won the drawing for the meal ticket door prize.
Bingo was played with Heinrich winning the small frame, and Lorraine Gall won the large frame and the blackout game. In whist, Sharon Hatlewick won high, Boughton won low, and Gall took a trick with a deuce. In pinochle, Patti DeBuck won high, and Kartes won low. The OK Club furnished the cake for the afternoon coffee time.
The next meeting of the OK Club will be at noon on Sept. 19 at the Legacy Center in Jamestown. Guests are welcome at all meetings.