OK Club holds meeting

Bingo was played with Heinrich winning the small frame, and Lorraine Gall won the large frame and the blackout game. In whist, Sharon Hatlewick won high, Boughton won low, and Gall took a trick with a deuce. In pinochle, Patti DeBuck won high, and Kartes won low. The OK Club furnished the cake for the afternoon coffee time.

The next meeting of the OK Club will be at noon on Sept. 19 at the Legacy Center in Jamestown. Guests are welcome at all meetings.