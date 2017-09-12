Friends of the JRVL to meet

rrr

In June, members of Sons of Norway celebrated Midsummer’s Eve with hot dogs, (?) games, and a bonfire hosted by Mary and Elden Englund. Those who attended brought a picnic side dish and lawn chairs. Also, Sons of Norway celebrated a luau in August hosted by John and Deb Gletne at First United Methodist Church.

The next SON meeting will be Sept. 19 at Ave Maria Village, 501 19th St. NE, Jamestown.

For more information on SON events and membership opportunities, contact Kara Brinster at

(701)658-0700 or email karabrinster@gmail.com