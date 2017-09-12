Girl Scout Daycamp planned

Girl Scout Daycamp for kindergarten to 12 is Saturday, Sept. 16, at the VFW Park, three miles north of Jamestown. Registration starts at 9 a.m. for new Girl Scouts. Parents arrive by 4 p.m. to enjoy an egg drop. Current Scouts should register with their troop leader before camp. The cost is a $10 daycamp fee plus a $25 Girl Scouts USA registration fee. Parents may pre-register girls online before daycamp at https://girlscouts.secure.force.com/girl and bring a copy to daycamp. Adults are encouraged to register as well for co-leaders, chaperones, etc. Call Sally at 320-6883 for more information or email jamestowngirlscoutsnd@gmail.com. For daycamp, bring a sack lunch, dress for the weather and a pre-packaged egg for the Egg Drop Contest.