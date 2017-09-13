Fundraiser for Kids Against Hunger Monday

This year’s goal is to raise $25,000, said President Amanda Thrift. With that money, volunteers can pack 100,000 meals. This year’s Kids Against Hunger is set for Nov.

4. All the meals benefit families in North Dakota and western Minnesota through the Great Plains Food Bank.

To raise that money, Jamestown Kiwanis is hosting a Soup & Live Auction, featuring auctioneer Terry Lund.

Kiwanis members will provide soups and sides, so the event is free. The only expense is if an attendee chooses to purchase something, Thrift said.

“This event is a great way to help families in need,” said Tim Perkins, Kiwanis member and Kids Against Hunger co-chair. “It’s also a way to get involved with a service club without committing to a meeting every week.”

Jamestown Kiwanis’ Soup & Live Auction event is set for 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18 at the Jamestown Arts Center. The meal begins at 6 and live auction begins at 6:30. The event is free and open to the public.

To donate an auction item, call (701) 251-8888. For more information, visit Facebook.com/ JamestownKiwanis or email JamestownKiwanis@gmail.com.