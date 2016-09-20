Mewes a Distinguished Young Women finalist

A Jamestown High School student is a finalist for the Distinguished Young Women of North Dakota. Morgan Mewes will be at the Distinguished Young Women of North Dakota State Finals that will be at 3 p.m. Oct. 9 at Trollwood Performing Arts School in Moorhead, Minn.

Mewes hopes to attend the University of Minnesota and study music therapy. Her past and current high school and community activities include diving, band (jazz band, pep band, concert band, and honor bands), National Honor Society, choir, Science Olympiad, miming for Christ, German club, teaching Sunday school, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and track.

Participants will compete for cash scholarships and the opportunity to represent the state as the Distinguished Young Woman of North Dakota at the national finals in June in Mobile, Ala.

The 2017 North Dakota state representative, along with 50 other high school winners, will seek the opportunity to acquire some of the $150,000 in cash scholarships at the national finals.

To purchase tickets to this event, call (952) 250-1248 or email northdakota@distinguishedyw.org Ticket prices are $10 at the door. All proceeds of ticket sales go directly to college scholarships.

For more information on Distinguished Young Women of North Dakota, contact Carol Rubino, state program coordinator, at northdakota@distinguishedyw.org. For more information about Distinguished Young Women, contact Michelle Touchton at National Headquarters at (251) 438-3621 or Michelle@DistinguishedYW.org, or visit www.DistinguishedYW.org.