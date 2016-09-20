Geerdes gets dance award

Braelon Geerdes, a member of Just For Kix Dance Program since age 3, attended the Just for Kix summer camp "Wild About Dance" Aug. 3-5 in Bismarck.

Just For Kix youth camps are designed for dancers in grades kindergarten through ninth grade. The focus of the camp is on dance techniques and training, and the dance classes are engaging and offer a wide variety of dance styles.

Braelon received one of four Firecracker Awards given to dancers who are enthusiastic, readily learn the dance performance techniques and show a great spirit throughout the camp. Recipients of these awards are chosen by the group of trainers for the camp.

Braelon is the daughter of Tara Geerdes and granddaughter of Tex and Sharyln Geerdes of Jamestown. She is a third-grader at St. John’s Academy.