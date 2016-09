Jessica Church, Jamestown, has received a $500 Transfer Scholarship from Minnesota State University Moorhead. Church is the child of Laura and Melvin Patzner.

The Transfer Scholarship is awarded to new undergraduate transfer students seeking their first undergraduate degree who have successfully completed a minimum of 24 credits with a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher. Scholarship winners must be officially admitted to MSUM as a full-time student.