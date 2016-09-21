From left, Cheryl, Shaina, Terry and Kelsey Weigel will be going to Washington, D.C. Shaina Weigel won the trip after she subscribed to her hometown newspaper, the Napoleon Homestead in Napoleon, N.D., while it was participating in the North Dakota Newspaper Association’s statewide readership promotion that offered a chance to win a family vacation to Washington, D.C. Submitted photo

When Shaina Weigel headed off for her second year of study at the University of Mary in Bismarck, she decided she wanted to take her hometown Napoleon Homestead with her.

As luck would have it, she subscribed just as the local newspaper was participating through the North Dakota Newspaper Association in a statewide readership promotion offering a chance to win a family vacation to Washington, D.C.

Last week, she got lucky again. So did her sister and parents.

Weigel's name was drawn from among hundreds who were entered at 31 newspapers across the state.

Now she's making plans to travel to Washington, D.C., with her family during National Newspaper Week on an expenses-paid trip that includes a special VIP tour of the Newseum.

Weigel will be traveling with her mom, Cheryl, who is postmaster at the Napoleon post office and who several years ago won the National Newspaper Association's Ben Franklin Award. The award was given to recognize postal employees who go above and beyond the call of duty in service to newspapers and other postal clients.

Also making the trip will be Weigel's father, Terry, a farmer and a technician with the Logan County Soil Conservation Service, and her sister, Kelsey, a fourth-year student at the North Dakota State University Sanford School of Nursing in Bismarck.

Weigel is in her second year in the athletic training program at the University of Mary, and plans to attend graduate school to become a physical therapist.

When she went off to school, she decided to subscribe to the Homestead to keep track of what is going on back home in Napoleon, especially with the Imperials sports teams.

"Shaina is living proof that young people really do read newspapers," said Steve Andrist, NDNA executive director. "She's a perfect winner for a newspaper promotion because young readers are likely lifelong readers. Plus it's really cool that the trip will include a mother who has a long history of good service to North Dakota newspapers."

The Oct. 6-9 trip will include visits with North Dakota members of Congress, a tour of the Capitol and time to see other sites in Washington, D.C.