Comments sought on proposed standards

State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler is inviting North Dakotans to comment on the state’s proposed new English and math learning standards. The standards, which are being written by North Dakota teachers, will be used to guide instruction in the state’s elementary and secondary schools.

Thirty-three North Dakota English teaching experts and 38 North Dakota math experts have worked this past summer to revise the state’s existing K-12 English and math standards, which have been in effect since 2011. Baesler said the standards typically undergo review every five to seven years.

North Dakotans who are interested in reviewing the first draft of the new standards may visit the links below. The links labeled “First Draft” show the proposed standards without any editing marks. The links labeled “First Draft, Edit Markup Version” show how the teacher writing committees have changed the existing standards.

A comment link is also provided below.

North Dakota English content standards:

› First draft: http://bit. ly/2cmGFIz

› First draft, edit markup version: http://bit.ly/2cAQe2v

North Dakota mathematics content standards:

› First draft: http://bit.ly/2d2paxR

› First draft, edit markup version: http://bit.ly/2cZOode

Here is the link to offer comments on the standards: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NDRev1.

The English and math standards writing committees will review the public comments and use them to write a second draft of the standards, which should be completed and ready for public comment by December. Baesler said a third and likely final draft of the proposed standards will be finished by March 2017.

“We have worked to provide an open and transparent process on the revision of these standards, and we are eager to hear public comments about them,” Baesler said. “These comments will be used to improve the first draft of the standards.”