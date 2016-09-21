UJ ranked highest among ND institutions

The University of Jamestown has again received the highest ranking of all North Dakota institutions in any category of U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Colleges 2017” edition that was released Sept. 13. For the 10th consecutive year, UJ is ranked in the top tier of Best Regional Colleges, moving up 12 places from its 2016 rankings.

“University of Jamestown is now recognized as a top 25 regional Midwest college, as we continue as the leader in North Dakota,” said Submitted Photo Robert Badal, UJ president.

U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Colleges” is the most recognized and popular of all college rankings. The report evaluates colleges and universities annually by assessing criteria such as peer assessment, graduation rate, student/faculty ratios, class size, alumni giving and student testing scores. Categories are regional colleges, regional universities, national universities and national liberal arts colleges.

In addition to its U.S. News & World Report ranking, UJ was once again named a “Best in the Midwest” college by Princeton Review and ranked No. 1 in North Dakota as a “Best College for the Money” by College Factual.