MSU Moorhead to hold Sports Communication Conference

Minnesota State University Moorhead will hold its second Sports Communication Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 12 at Comstock Memorial Union and Nemzek Fieldhouse on the MSUM campus.

The conference, open to all area high school and college students, explores the fastest-growing careers in sports. Students will meet and network with top sports communication professionals and learn what happens behind the scenes at sporting events.

The free conference includes nine 45-minute morning breakout sessions covering promotion and public relations, new media/social media, technology and producing, writing and reporting, broadcasting and entrepreneurship. Afternoon sessions provide handson demonstrations of TV and radio broadcasts, sports photography and tours of MSUM facilities.

Dave St. Peter, Minnesota Twins president since 2002, is the luncheon keynote speaker. He oversees the team’s day-to-day operations, strategic planning and interaction with Major League Baseball. He joined the organization as an intern in 1990 and over his first decade with the franchise held a variety of positions including pro shop manager, communications manager, vice president of corporate communications and senior vice president of business affairs. Under his leadership the Twins established a new single season franchise attendance record in 2010 by attracting more than 3.2 million fans to Target Field while the team was recognized by ESPN as having the best stadium experience in all of professional sports. He graduated from the University of North Dakota with a degree in public relations, advertising and applied communications.

To register for the conference, visit www.mnstate.edu/sports-conference. Seating is limited. For more information, email communication@mnstate.edu or call (218) 477-2983.

MSUM’s School of Communication and Journalism and Forum Communications Co. are hosting the conference.