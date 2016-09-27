Pillar event set Oct. 6 at VCSU

The North Dakota University System has scheduled nine “Pillar” events that will continue the discussions started earlier this year at the Envision 2030 education summit.

One event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 6 at Valley City State University.

The events will take place throughout the state starting Sept. 15 and running through October. In May the initial Envision 2030 breakout sessions allowed stakeholders from the academic, business and legislative communities to discuss and set short-term, midterm and long-term goals for higher education in North Dakota. The Pillar events will continue those discussions with further input from expanded groups of stakeholders on how to best reach those goals.

Chancellor Mark Hagerott said the events will shape the future of higher education in the state.

“We’re excited to begin this next series of discussions with input from lawmakers, business and industry representatives, staff, faculty, and of course, students,” Hagerott said. “We’ve come together to set the goals, now we’ll come together again to discuss how we can best reach them.”