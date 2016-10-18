US News & World Report ranks VCSU No. 1

Valley City State University has retained its No. 1 ranking among public regional colleges in the Midwest, according to the 2017 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings.

VCSU was the No. 1 ranked public regional college in the Midwest in the 2016 rankings and also in the 2012 and 2013 rankings.

The university was ranked No. 2 in the 2010, 2011, 2014 and 2015 rankings.

This marks the 19th consecutive year that VCSU has been ranked a U.S. News “Best College.”

“The No. 1 ranking among our peer institutions is a reflection of the good things we have going at Valley City State,” VCSU President Tisa Mason said. “The tenet that a VCSU education is special runs strong and deep throughout the history of the university, and the consistent top rankings we’ve received over the years affirm that belief. Our faculty and staff strive for excellence on a daily basis, and the high quality and great value our students and their families receive here is a direct result of that hard work.”

The U.S. News rankings are based on a number of criteria, including graduation rate performance, first-year student retention, class sizes, academic profiles of entering freshmen, admission acceptance rates, faculty resources, financial resources and support, graduation rate performance, alumni giving rates and academic excellence assessments by administrators at peer institutions.

The “Regional Colleges in the Midwest” rankings include 80 colleges and universities, with 14 public institutions, in 12 states: North Dakota, Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri.

The U.S. News rankings can be found online at colleges.usnews.ranki n g s a n d r e v i e w s . c o m / best-colleges. The rankings can also be found in the 2017 U.S. News Best Colleges guidebook.