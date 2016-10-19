Hugo's donates to JRMC Foundation

SART includes a sexual assault nurse examiner, a law enforcement officer and a Safe Shelter advocate to provide compassionate, informed treatment and support at the time of a rape crisis.

The gifts were from customers and a donation of tips were from Caribou employees. The $1,685 donation includes $625 that will provide half of the funds needed for a new infant bassinet for newborns and $1,059 for victim examinations after experiencing an assault.

The SANEs serve all victims 14 years old and above, no matter race, gender or disability who have suffered sexual assault violence by providing 24-hour call through the JRMC Emergency Department.