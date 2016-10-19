Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Hugo's donates to JRMC Foundation

    By Sun Staff Today at 9:03 a.m.
    Hugo's Famiily Marketplace recently made two donations to Jamestown Regional Medical Center Foundation. Pictured, from left, are Jerald Roemick, Hugo’s manager, and Lisa Jackson, JRMC Foundation director. Submitted

    Hugo's Family Marketplace in Jamestown provided two checks to the Jamestown Regional Medical Center Foundation. The donations support JRMC Family BirthPlace and help provide sexual assault nurse examiners (SANEs) as part of coordinated effort to provide victim support with the Sexual Assault Response Team (SART).

    SART includes a sexual assault nurse examiner, a law enforcement officer and a Safe Shelter advocate to provide compassionate, informed treatment and support at the time of a rape crisis.

    The gifts were from customers and a donation of tips were from Caribou employees. The $1,685 donation includes $625 that will provide half of the funds needed for a new infant bassinet for newborns and $1,059 for victim examinations after experiencing an assault.

    The SANEs serve all victims 14 years old and above, no matter race, gender or disability who have suffered sexual assault violence by providing 24-hour call through the JRMC Emergency Department.

    Explore related topics:communityeducationHugo's Family Marketplacejamestown regional medical center foundationsexual assault nurse examinersSANEsSexual Assault Response Teamsartdonations
    Advertisement
    randomness