Carrington school hosting counselors

Carrington High School will host college admissions counselors from North Dakota, Minnesota and South Dakota along with representatives from industry, military and business on Friday, Nov. 4, to provide career information to students in grades 8-12.

All students will also have the opportunity to listen and work with premier Career Development and Soft Skills national speaker Brooks Harpes. His keynotes, workshops and training materials help students discover, develop and market their talents.

On this day senior students will also be participating in the College Application Event sponsored by the Bank of North Dakota. For more information, contact Joan Copenhaver, counselor at Carrington High School, at (701) 652-3136.