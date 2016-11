Roosevelt Elementary School kindergarten teachers Mrs. Alison Offner and Mrs. Lori Roberts dressed in vintage 1950s skirts and blouses along with students as part of “50s Day” to celebrate the 50th day of the school year. The teachers showed how a long-play wax record was used to play music before compact disks and digital recordings existed before having a sock hop, games and rootbeer floats. Tom LaVenture / The Sun