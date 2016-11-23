JHS band t o present ‘Smith & Swearingen’ Monday

The concert will feature the Stormbreak Percussion Ensemble, symphonic band, concert band, wind ensemble and combined JHS band in a variety of concert music.

The concert begins with the Stormbreak Percussion Ensemble performing “Stormbreak” by Jim Casella. This group will be bringing this selection to the WDA Sax/Percussion Festival Wednesday, Dec. 7, in Bismarck.

The symphonic band will start its portion of the concert with “New River Overture” by Anne McGinty. Its next selection is a James Swearingen composition, “Romanesque.” The symphonic band will conclude its portion of the concert with “Happenstance” by Rob Romeyn.

The concert band will start with the classic “Anthem for Winds and Percussion” by Claude

T. Smith. The group will continue with “Deep River” by Swearingen. Finally, the concert band will conclude with “Fire Dance” by Elliot Del Borgo.

The wind ensemble will begin with “Dedicatory Overture” by Clifton Williams. Next, the wind ensemble will move into Claude T. Smith’s “Shenandoah.” The group will conclude with the Clare Grundman’s “Western Dance.”

All bands will combine at the end to get everybody in the Christmas mood. The audience will be able to sing along to this one.

The concert is free to attend.