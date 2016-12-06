Crabtree receives JHS honors

Crabtree is one of the drum majors for the JHS marching band. She plays in wind ensemble and jazz band. Crabtree has been selected for Northwest Honor Band and University of North Dakota Honor Band, and has received star ratings for several of her solos and ensembles at the Regional Music Festival.

Crabtree is also involved in National Honor Society and softball at Jamestown High School.

She is the daughter of Gene and Julie Crabtree.