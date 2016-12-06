Skip to main content
Login
Register
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
Jamestown Sun
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
Supreme Court rules against State Farm in hurricane fraud case
Weather related closings
School Board approves TRAC use changes
Interstate 94 closed from Dickinson to Valley City
Police say travel is not advised in Jamestown
More Topics
weather
crime
local
state
nation and world
records
business
sports
Headlines
Opener delayed, again
Sports Shorts: Dec. 6
Jamestown girls basketball game Tuesday postponed
Jimmies split with Colorado State
Hammer, Jimmies topple Trojans
More Topics
prep
college
jays
jimmies
pro
amateur
outdoors
opinion
Headlines
Heitkamp’s bill helps explain Trump’s interest
Does North Dakota need two parties?
Standing Rock’s 2014 pipeline objection is irrelevant
Letter to the editor: People should stand with Standing Rock
Fill the red kettles
More Topics
editorials
letters
columns
obituaries
Headlines
Nancy Leeson
John "Brownie" DeKrey
Nancy Leeson
Adeline Clark
John "Brownie" DeKrey
life
Headlines
Driving home from night shift may be safer with light therapy
Driving home from night shift may be safer with light therapy
Gardening products make the perfect gift
New choir performs Sunday
LOST ITALIAN: Homemade granola easier, more affordable than you think
More Topics
food
garden
home
travel
religion
entertainment
community
Headlines
Mielke earns target shooting award
Students take part in Concordia concerts
Schools to dismiss early Wednesday
Crabtree receives JHS honors
Ripplinger earns musician honors
More Topics
clubs
education
calendar
milestones
Headlines
Births for Dec. 6, 2016
Births for Dec. 4, 2016
Births for Dec. 2, 2016
Wilbert and Darlis Reister
Births
More Topics
anniversaries
birthdays
births
engagements
reunions
weddings
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
Severe Weather Announcements (268)
Schools to dismiss early Wednesday
By
Sun Staff
Today at 9:01 a.m.
Jamestown Public Schools will dismiss at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, for professional development workshops. School will resume Thursday, Dec. 8.
Explore related topics:
community
education
Schools
dismiss
early
Advertisement
randomness