Mielke earns target shooting award

The NDSHSCTL recognized the top teams in the state, as well as the top three male and female shooters overall. Mielke was the top average season female in the Class A conference, and Braylen Bruns, also of Valley City, placed third in the top average season male in the conference.

This is the first year of the NDSHSCTL Fall competition.

The North Dakota State High School Clay Target League attracts student athletes to participate in shooting sports while creating a “virtual” competition among high school teams throughout North Dakota. Family travel is minimal because practices and competitions are conducted at a shooting range near the school’s location. Conferences are determined by team size rather than geographic location for fair competition. Athletes earn True Team scoring points as determined by their performance and ranking against all athlete scores within their team’s conference. The team score and overall standing are calculated by adding the earned points from qualifying athletes and posted on the NDSHSCTL’s website.

The North Dakota State High School Clay Target League is an affiliate of the USA High School Clay Target League, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. The organization’s priorities are safety, fun, and marksmanship

– in that order. Each student is required to pass a comprehensive firearm safety education course prior to participation.