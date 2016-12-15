Senior Menu, Activities Dec. 18-24

Center I serves meals five days per week with serving time at noon Monday through Friday. At all other Jamestown sites, the meals are served Monday through Friday with serving times at Gardenette at 11:30 a.m., James House 11:30 a.m.

All meals are designed for those 60 years and older and contain at least one-third of their daily nutritional requirements. A suggested donation of $4 is asked for those 60 and older, and for those under 60 years of age the cost of each meal is $6.75. Reservations for meals should be made at least one day in advance by calling 252-2882.

Transportation to the James River meal sites can be obtained by calling James River Transit at 252-7888 with a cost of 50 cents each way when dining. All other rides are $2.50 each way. Ride reservations for dining at sites should also be made at least one day in advance.

Home Delivered Meals are available five days per week for people over the age of 60 who are homebound eligible in Jamestown. For more information, call 252-2882.

Frozen meals are also available, for people over 60, anywhere in Stutsman County. For more information, call 252-2882.

Menu

Monday: Ham, baked sweet potato, green beans cuts, fruited gelatin

Tuesday: Hot commercial beef, mashed potato with gravy, harvard beets, chilled peach halves

Wednesday: Chicken tahitian, potato salad, pork-n-beans, chilled pear halves

Thursday: Pork chop with brown gravy, escalloped potato, carrot slices, baked apple

Friday: Swiss steak, baked potato with sour cream, broccoli, lemon fruit salad

*100 percent whole wheat bread, margarine, milk and coffee are served with all meals

Center I - Activities

419 5th St. NE

Center hours

8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Open five days per week

Meal served at noon.

Monday: 9 a.m., Bone Builders; 3 p.m., Bone Builders

Tuesday: noon, Montpelier club; 1 p.m., pinochle

Wednesday: 9:30 a.m., foot care; 1 p.m., bingo; 3 p.m., Christmas Party

Thursday: 9 a.m., Bone Builders; 3 p.m., Bone Builders

Friday: 1 p.m., pinochle

GARDENETTE MEALS/ACTIVITIES

1321 Gardenette Drive

Center Hours 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday: 9:15 a.m., Bone Builders; 12:30 p.m., pool

Wednesday: 10 a.m., choir; 1 p.m., Home League

Thursday: 9:15 a.m., Bone Builders

JAMES HOUSE MEALS

715 3rd Ave. SE

Monday-Friday meals are served at 11:30 a.m.

Please reserve your meals at least one day in advance by calling 252-2882.

MEDINA MEALS

Frozen meals are delivered to Medina on the second Tuesday of the month.

Please reserve your meals at least one day in advance by calling 252-2882.

STREETER MEALS

Streeter Senior Center

Monday, Wednesday and Friday meals are served at noon.

Please reserve your meals at least one day in advance by calling 424-3466.

For updates to this schedule and other center activities, please tune in to Radio Station KSJB 600 AM at 1:40 p.m. every Tuesday afternoon and Radio Station KQDJ 1400 AM at 8:35 a.m. every Wednesday morning. In case of inclement weather please listen to the radio stations for closings.

Special services at Center I Outreach Service

James River Senior Citizen's Center has an outreach staff that will come into your home and help link your needs to services available to seniors. Our outreach staff are Senior Health Insurance counselors. Our outreach staff can also link you with other programs such as indigent drug programs and many other services. There is no set fee for outreach services but donations are welcomed to support the program. For more information, call 252-2882 and ask for outreach services.

Additional services

The Loan Closet offers seniors needed devices that may be used for a minimal fee for the use of the equipment. Contact outreach service at 252-2882 if in need of wheelchairs, walkers, shower chairs and other types of aid items.

James River Senior Citizen's Center is a sponsor site for the Senior Companions Program and Legal Aid of North Dakota.

JAMES RIVER PUBLIC TRANSIT SYSTEM 252-7888

Sunday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., last call 1 p.m.

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: 6:15 a.m. to 6 p.m.; last call: 4:45 p.m.

Friday: 6:15 a.m. to 7 p.m.; last call, 6 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; last call, 6 p.m.

If you purchase 10 tickets at one time, you will receive one free.

DIAL-A-RIDE

Do you need a ride to work, to the store, post office, doctor or a friend's house? Call DIAL-A-RIDE, a Public Transportation Service that provides rides seven days per week within the city of Jamestown for people of all ages. The cost per one-way ride in Jamestown is $2.50 with all riders required to pay in advance. All riders are asked to call 24 hours in advance.

Fargo and Bismarck service

First and third Tuesday of every month 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bismarck day

Bus leaves Jamestown at 8 a.m.

Bus leaves Bismarck at 2 p.m.

Schedule appointment accordingly

Call 252-7888 for arrangements and fee.

Every Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fargo day

Bus leaves Jamestown at 8 a.m.

Bus leaves Fargo at 2 p.m.

Schedule appointment accordingly.

Call 252-7888 for arrangements and fee.