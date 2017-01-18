MSUM to host Campus Preview Days

During Campus Preview Days, prospective students and their families will meet faculty and current students, enter for a chance to win a $1,000 scholarship, tour the campus and residence halls, hear about student life from current students, learn about academic programs and student services and get admitted with official transcripts.

To register for Campus Preview Days or learn about other campus visit options, go to mnstate.edu/visit or call (218) 477-2161 or (877) 678-6463.