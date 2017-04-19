Stutsman Spelling Bee winners named

Submitted

Kalen Kinzell, left, a fifth-grader at Pingree Buchanan Elementary School, was the Stutsman County Spelling Bee champion held Feb. 15 at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Jamestown. Kalen represented Stutsman County at the North Dakota State Spelling Bee March 20 in Bismarck. Taylor Jansen, a student at Montpelier Public School, was the runner-up.

The Stutsman County Spelling Bee was held Feb. 15 at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Jamestown. Sixty-six students representing six schools participated in the written competition.

Kalen Kinzell, a fifth-grader, was champion of the Spelling Bee and Taylor Jansen, an eighth-grader, was the runner-up. Kalen is the daughter of Teague and Kristie Kinzell, and Taylor is the daughter of David and Julie Jansen.

Twenty-six students in grades 5-8 participated in the written competition with eight advancing to the oral round finals. The finalists in the oral round were: Owen Mills and Kalen from Pingree-Buchanan, Leyton Kahler, Ciarra Saylor and Knoah Webster of Hillcrest School, Taylor from Montpelier and Elizabeth Leik and Morgan Grabinger from Medina.

Kalen represented Stutsman County at the North Dakota State Spelling Bee on March 20 in Bismarck. The state competition was co-sponsored by the North Dakota Association of County Superintendents and the North Dakota Newspaper Association.

Forty students in grades 1-4 also competed in written competition. Ribbons were awarded to the following students:

Grade one

Blue: Kailey Van Enk from Montpelier, Charice Slaughter from Medina and Logan Syverson from St. John’s Academy

Red: Lilja Thorlakson from St. John’s Academy White: Theyah Hoff from Pingree-Buchanan

Grade two

Blue: Trevin Behm from Medina, Violet Bohl and Owen Sorlie from Pingree-Buchanan, and Adisyn Yunck and Jaelyn Sloan from Hillcrest School

Red: Kalli Cahill, Isabella Ahrens and Clara Harms of Montpelier and Cassidy Williams from St. John’s Academy

White: Callie Docktor from Kensal

Grade three

Blue: Adam Ryun and Kara Bosche from Medina, Brooklyn Nygaard, Gradin Thorlakson from St. John’s Academy, Brannen Kahler from Hillcrest School, Terek Kinzell, Brynn Sorenson and Chase Ova from Pingree-Buchanan

Red: Cherdan Slaughter from Medina, Cephuriah Sayler from Hillcrest School, Jorgen Tripp and Maddox McIlonie from Pingree-Buchanan and Fallon Dodgson and Cheyenne Bowen from Montpelier

White: Ava Schaefer from Kensal and Kaden Tornabene from Montpelier

Grade four

Blue: Kennedy Behm from Medina, Jackson Jarrett from St. John’s Academy and Jersey Tripp from Pingree-Buchanan

Red: CeCe Bear and August Harms from Montpelier; Kamden Herzig from St. John’s Academy, Serenity Reynolds from Pingree-Buchanan and Samantha Reister from Medina