BCN releases honor roll
Barnes County North has released the names of those students listed on its third quarter honor roll for the 2016-2017 academic year.
“A” Honor Roll
Seniors: Hudson Awender, Sydni Everson, David Fletcher, Madeline Garnetti, Cole Gerntholz, Jayda Haugen, Michael Johnson, Cierra Miller, Alexis Rath, Caitlyn Risser, Alexis Rose, Daniel Schwehr, Tess Scott and Hannah Willson
Juniors: Brianna Bundy, Jerica Kunze, Tabitha Muncy, Ashley Samek, Courtney Schuldheisz, Kennedy Thompson and Conrad Toth
Sophomores: Shannon Bryn, Alexis Greshik, Franklin Huang, Annabeth Lint, Jada Manson, Madison Reidman, Cole Revier, Bailey Soupir, Clara Wieland and Hope Willson
Freshmen: Colby Bruner, Victoria Haugen, Micah Lint, Jordyn Persons, Tristin Roldson, Jaycee Rudolph, Natasha Vrba and Capri Wagner
Grade eight: Peter Bryn, Kade Christianson, Maxwell Fehr, Kendra Greshik, Melonie Lee, Ashley McFadgen, Grace Mueller, Danielle Revier, Eric Schaefer, Hailey Schaefer, Ashley Schuldheisz and Justin Vrba
Grade seven: Emily Ames, Casey Everson, Kruz Guthmiller, Bronson Haugen, Trinity Iverson, Emily Merriman, Sarah Mueller, Cade Piatz, Amanda Reidman and Hanna Wieland
“B” Honor Roll
Seniors: Bailey Brown, Nathan Fick, Collin Lura, Garrett Olson, Troy Rudolph and Nikita Sund
Juniors: Olivia Fehr, Lillian Norgaard, Celeste Piatz and Bryn Toth
Sophomores: Trevor Bingham, Ian Cho, Jordyn Everson, Tyler Guscette, Jacob Harstad, Gus Porter and Lani Toth
Freshmen: Makenzie Barclay, Trina Branam, Courtnie Fick, Dylan Koebernick, Braden Piatz, Brandon Piatz and Grant Porter
Grade eight: Hunter Anderson, Tucker Brown, Melissa Dobitz, Ashtyn Haugen, Gabrial Porter, Devin Quick, Brittnie Rudolph, Amanda Schuldheisz, Chase Schwan and Calvin Weiss
Grade seven: Bailey Anderson, Ethan Barclay, Kevin Cruz, Gideon Lint, Jaden Schuler and Colten Straub